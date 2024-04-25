Expand / Collapse search

Florida girl, 13, reported missing in Daytona Beach; considered 'high-risk'

By Aurielle Eady
Updated  April 25, 2024 8:58am EDT
Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl in Daytona Beach.

Olivia Resendez's last known location was at 501 Rip Collins Drive. She was wearing pink sweatpants and a white t-shirt, authorities said.

Police said she is considered "high-risk" though additional details have not been released. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100.