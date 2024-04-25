Florida girl, 13, reported missing in Daytona Beach; considered 'high-risk'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl in Daytona Beach.
Olivia Resendez's last known location was at 501 Rip Collins Drive. She was wearing pink sweatpants and a white t-shirt, authorities said.
Police said she is considered "high-risk" though additional details have not been released.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100.