Florida girl, 13, reported missing in Daytona Beach; considered 'high-risk'

Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl in Daytona Beach.

Olivia Resendez's last known location was at 501 Rip Collins Drive. She was wearing pink sweatpants and a white t-shirt, authorities said.

Police said she is considered "high-risk" though additional details have not been released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100.