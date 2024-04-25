Child reported missing in Daytona Beach, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

The Daytona Beach Police Department wants the public to be on the lookout for a missing child.

Terry Ammons, 12, was last seen on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. at 620 Willie Drive.

The child was reportedly wearing a grey shirt, black gym shorts and black flip flops according to police.

MORE DAYTONA BEACH NEWS:

Anyone with information regarding Terry's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 356-671-5100.