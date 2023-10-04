13-year-old boy arrested for stabbing teacher with pencil at Florida middle school, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 13-year-old student was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his teacher with a mechanical pencil and hit her with a backpack in the middle of an emotional fit, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

The student, whose name has not released due to his age, was charged with battery on an education employee and disruption of school function.

The incident happened Tuesday at Golden Gate Middle School in Naples.

The student was using scissors to sharpen a pencil before the teacher took the scissors away from him because he was being "disruptive," deputies said. The boy started to cry and the teacher began to fill out a pass for him to go see the school counselor. As the teacher put her hands on her desk to give the student the note, he tore the pass up and allegedly stabbed her with a mechanical pencil.

The boy also hit the teacher in the back of the head with a backpack, deputies said.

The teacher requested help to remove him from the classroom and then helped move her students to a safe space.

She suffered superficial injuries to her hand and a contusion to the back of her head. She sought medical treatment on her own.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Collier County Sheriff's Office for more information.