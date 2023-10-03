Disgruntled customer slaps hot coffee onto fast food employee at Florida drive-thru, police say: WATCH

A man was arrested after he slapped a cup of hot coffee out of a fast food manager's hands at the drive-thru window because he was upset about how much he paid, according to police.

Elizar Ravelo was arrested and charged with felony battery, court records show.

The incident happened Aug. 25 at a fast food restaurant in Miami Springs. In the police department's initial statement, they did not specify which restaurant the incident happened at. FOX 35 News has reached out for more information.

The Miami Springs Police Department shared surveillance video from the drive-thru window area which shows a man, identified as Ravelo, who was in his car, visibly upset. The fast food manager approached Ravelo at the window, saying she didn't "appreciate the way he was treating the employees and that if he continued to do so, (he) would not be allowed back at the restaurant," according to police.

Photo: Miami Springs PD

Police said he then "began to verbally assault her" and even threatened to throw coffee on her.

The female employee seemingly reached out to Ravelo to give him his change and his cup of coffee, which he slapped onto the ground.

Photo: Miami Springs Police Department

MORE HEADLINES :

Police said the coffee spilled onto her right arm and chest area, causing red burn marks on her skin.

Ravelo drove off from the restaurant, but was located by the Miami Springs Detective Bureau and was arrested. Court records show Ravelo is no longer in custody after posting $5,000 bond.