12-foot alligator found inside newly-built Florida home

A 12-foot alligator was none too happy when he was dragged out of a newly built home in Babcock Ranch, Florida.

Construction worker Matthew Goodwin captured footage of the spirited gator being lassoed and removed from the house by a local wrangler. His video shows it took two men to drag the beast clear of the house, with some sliding doors also having to be removed.

According to Goodwin, the alligator entered through a laundry room door. Goodwin said the alligator had been in every room in the house and caused damage of around $2,500 before it was discovered by a worker who was installing window blinds.

Goodwin said the trappers safely removed the gator and took it to a new location.

