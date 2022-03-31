Therapy dog named 2022 Cadbury Bunny

Sometimes, therapy dogs deserve a treat.

Cadbury Creme Eggs are one of the most recognizable Easter snacks. Due to the connection to the holiday, the brand's mascot has traditionally been a bunny, although Cadbury will often put fake bunny ears on other animals and let them stand in as the mascot.

Recently, Cadbury has held a contest where people can submit pictures of their pets wearing the rabbit ears to be named that year's bunny. This year, Cadbury has announced in a press release that the contest's winner is a therapy dog from Ohio named Annie Rose.

The English Doodle works in nursing homes across the state. During the pandemic, when visitors weren't allowed inside the homes, she would still walk past resident's windows to help give them some company.

Annie Rose's owner, Lori R., said, "We can't thank everyone enough for voting for our very own Annie Rose and making her the next Cadbury Bunny, especially her doodle families and friends who went over and beyond. Our community rallied behind and supported her just as she has for them for years as a therapy dog. All of us are still shocked by the news but can't wait to get Annie Rose those iconic Cadbury Bunny ears."

Annie Rose will star in this year's commercial and also received a $5,000 cash prize.

"A huge thanks goes out to all of the amazing contestants that made selecting this year's top 10 so difficult and a big congratulations to our newest Cadbury Bunny, Annie Rose," said Teal Liu, Cadbury Brand Manager. "From cats and dogs to sugar gliders and hedgehogs, cuteness and creativity was not in short supply when it came to this year's finalists."

