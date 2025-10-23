10 hurt, including 9 kids, in Orlando crash involving Alpha Romeo, Nissan: Officials

The Brief A two-car crash on Raleigh Street in Orlando injured 10 people, including nine children, authorities say. One adult was trapped and rescued by firefighters before being airlifted as a trauma alert. The Florida Highway Patrol says speed was a factor as the crash remains under investigation.



Orlando Fire Department crews responded Thursday to a two-vehicle crash early Thursday evening.

The incident on Raleigh Street left 10 people injured, including nine children, authorities said.

What we know:

Orlando Fire Department crews said they arrived to find one adult trapped in a vehicle near Campanella Avenue. That patient, a female driver of a Nissan Altima, was extricated and transported as a trauma alert to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Nine pediatric patients were transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, according to officials. Orange County Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash involved an Alpha Romeo and a Nissan Altima, both traveling eastbound. Investigators determined the Alpha Romeo struck the rear of the Nissan, causing the Nissan to veer off the roadway and collide with a tree.

Preliminary findings by the FHP indicate the Alpha Romeo was traveling above the posted speed limit and failed to notice the Nissan slowing in front of it, investigators said.

The driver of the Alpha Romeo remained on scene and was being questioned by authorities.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities or conditions of the victims involved. It’s also unclear whether any charges will be filed.

The crash remains under investigation.