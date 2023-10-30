Expand / Collapse search

1 hospitalized after shooting at Millenia apartment complex, police say

By Dani Medina
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Orlando on Monday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

The incident happened in the area of 5150 Millenia Blvd. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department at 911, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. 

This is a developing story. 