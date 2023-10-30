1 injured in shooting near Orlando Public Library in downtown Orlando, police say

A man was injured in a shooting near the Orlando Public Library on Monday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Detectives said they arrived to the intersection of East Central Boulevard and North Rosalind Avenue and found an adult man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, who is currently at large, and the victim know each other, police said.

Photo: Trevor Warren

There is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

RELATED : Family fight ends in shooting at Orlando home; man, woman taken to hospital, officials say

The investigation remains active.