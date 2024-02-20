1 dead in Orlando neighborhood shooting, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

One man is dead after a shooting in an Orlando neighborhood on Monday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Epson Oaks Way at around 10 p.m., and when they arrived they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.