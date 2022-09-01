1 dead after severe weather causes planes to flip at Orlando Executive Airport, authorities say

At least one person has reportedly died after a pair of planes flipped at Orlando Executive Airport after intense storms moved through Central Florida on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

Carolyn Fennell, a spokesperson for Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said one of the planes was unoccupied, while the other plane was occupied, though it is unclear how many people were aboard.

The planes turned over as the result of severe weather that passed over the area at approximately 5:30 p.m., Fennell said.

Videos shared with FOX 35 showed a small plane completely flipped over, and multiple emergency responders near the tarmac. Operations were briefly paused due to weather, but have since resumed, the spokesperson said.