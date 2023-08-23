1 dead after crane accident causes fire, power outage in Palm Bay, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crane accident in Palm Bay caused a fire and a subsequent power outage, according to a spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department.
The crane accident happened near Valencia Street and San Filippo Drive on Wednesday morning, police said.
Police said a crane operator working in the area might have touched power lines, causing a crane to catch fire, plus causing power outages in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
