Developing

1 dead after crane accident causes fire, power outage in Palm Bay, police say

By Dani Medina
Published 
Palm Bay
FOX 35 Orlando

PALM BAY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crane accident in Palm Bay caused a fire and a subsequent power outage, according to a spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department. 

The crane accident happened near Valencia Street and San Filippo Drive on Wednesday morning, police said. 

Photo: Chris McCurdy

Police said a crane operator working in the area might have touched power lines, causing a crane to catch fire, plus causing power outages in the area. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 