1 dead after crane accident causes fire, power outage in Palm Bay, police say

One person is dead after a crane accident in Palm Bay caused a fire and a subsequent power outage, according to a spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department.

The crane accident happened near Valencia Street and San Filippo Drive on Wednesday morning, police said.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Photo: Chris McCurdy

Police said a crane operator working in the area might have touched power lines, causing a crane to catch fire, plus causing power outages in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.