1 dead, 2 injured in afternoon shooting in Orlando, police say

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Orlando on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police responded at around 1:15 p.m. to the 1400 block of Mercy Drive in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds who were subsequently transported to area hospitals.

One person was pronounced dead, one is expected to survive and the condition of the third is unknown, police said.

A suspect hasn't been identified at this time amid the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.