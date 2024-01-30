Neighbors saw alleged gunman at Palm Bay priest's home months before shooting

Palm Bay Police are still investigating a possible motive behind Sunday’s triple homicide that killed a priest, as neighbors remember seeing the alleged shooter at the priest's home.

People are struggling to understand how something so violent could happen to a former Catholic priest who always wanted to help the community.

76-year-old Robert Hoeffner was a retired priest at St. Joseph’s, but he was still helping people. Neighbors tell FOX 35 that he would have people over for bible study, and they remember seeing the alleged shooter at his home several times over the last few months.

"I’ve seen him over there before, and he’s just part of the bible study," said neighbor David Little.

Crosses lined the door on Tuesday where Hoeffner, known to all as Father "Bob," and his sister, 69-year-old Sally, were found shot to death inside their home.

Neighbors say the brother and sister were always helping people, and they can't imagine why someone would kill them.

"That’s probably the biggest question on everybody’s mind is why. What’s the motive?" Little added, who never thought a crime would unfold in his quiet neighborhood.

Palm Bay Police say Brandon Kapas allegedly shot and killed the priest and his sister. Then, police say, he took their car and went to a birthday party on Forgal Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

That's where police say Kapas shot and killed his own 78-year-old grandfather, William Kapas.

After that shooting, there was a shootout with police in the neighborhood. Two Palm Bay police officers were hurt in that shooting, and Brandon Kapas was killed.

During the investigation, police also found weapons and ammunition in the car Kapas was driving.

"If the police wouldn’t have stopped him, I don’t think that his rage would have stopped there," said Nicole Krason, who knew Father Bob for decades.

Through the church, she also met "Miss Sally" and said she had a beautiful voice. Father Bob also baptized her children and counseled her and her husband.

"It was shocking and very confusing because he would have been the very last person I would have expected that somebody would want to harm," exclaimed Krason.

Confusion is growing as police try to piece together the puzzle in Palm Bay.

"It’s a mystery," said Anthony Giuffre, who noted how outgoing Father Bob was.

"It’s just a shock, and I hope they find out why," concluded Little.

Police say they’re actively investigating several leads surrounding a motive for the shooting. The two officers who were shot, Stephen Ball and Nicholas Franze, are expected to make a full recovery.