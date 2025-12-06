1 dead after hit-and-run crash between scooter, vehicle in St. Cloud: Police

article

One man is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving an electric scooter and a vehicle in St. Cloud on Saturday, according to the St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department.

The crash happened somewhere in the area of Old Canoe Creek Road and Nolte Road around 6 p.m., according to officials.

One man in his 30s died in the crash, officials said.

The crash led to an area roadblock while officials investigated.

Police are asking the public to call 407-891-6700 if you have any information on the crash.