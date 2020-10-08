Weekend rain chances rising for Central Florida

article

Dry air has become a fixture over the last week here in Central Florida. This has kept humidity in check, rain chances low and temperatures a bit hotter than we typically see this time of year. The coming days will bring a spell of higher moisture levels and that means one thing, rising rain chances just in time for your weekend. Coverage by Saturday and Sunday will stand stout at 70% both days in scattered showers and storms.

The increase in moisture has much to do with the Gulf Coast landfall of Hurricane DELTA and the resultant shifting of winds across the Southeast region. As winds shift to the South, tropical moisture will increase across the Florida Peninsula. "Combine the moisture increase with favorable breezes and warm temps close to 90 degrees for afternoon highs, and you've got the perfect recipe for sharply rising rain chances mainly after 12pm both Saturday and Sunday" says FOX 35 Meteorologist Jayme King.

The latest rainfall forecast modeling coming into the FOX 35 Weather Center suggests rain amounts in the 1" range over the weekend. While the rain will be hustling by at a pretty good pace, some of the stronger storms will be capable of 1-2" amounts per hour. Outside of the heavy rain threat, cloud to ground lightning will be possible, especially during the late afternoon as seabreeze boundaries come together across the area.