Weather-Lore Clumps of Salt

High humidity, like we get here in Florida before a Winter storm system, causes salt to stick together and clump. Prior to a storm system our winds turn southerly which taps into high humidity from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. This humid airmass will last for 24-48 hours depending on the foreward motion othe storm system. This extended period of high humidity will be sufficient to allow salt crystal to absorb the moisture in the air and begin to clump.

So the next time you do not have access to your Fox35 Weather App or you are unable to watch me on our nightly newscast, just check out the salt in your shaker. GR