WATCH: Eta brings strong winds, flooding to South Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando
MIAMI - Tropical Storm Eta is moving just off the coast of southwest Florida and is expected to soon restrengthen into a hurricane.

Eta hit land late Sunday on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida. The system’s slow speed and heavy rains posed an enormous threat to South Florida, an area already drenched from more than 14 inches of rain last month. Eta could dump an additional 6 to 12 inches, forecasters said.

South Florida felt the effects of the storm on Sunday and Monday, with strong winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, and rough storm surges moving into the area. 

FOX 35 compiled videos from the region.

Strong wind and rain hits Downtown Miami

Tropical Storm Eta brought strong winds and rain to Miami, Florida, in the late evening and early morning of Sunday and Monday. Video by David Sanhz via Storyful.

Tropical Storm Eta brings flash flooding to South Florida

Floods were seen inundating streets in Key Largo in the early hours of Sunday. Video by Mike's Weather Page via Storyful.

Apparent power outage caught on camera as Eta impacts South Florida

This video, which was recorded in Bay Harbor Islands in Miami Dade county, shows the moment power goes out. Video by lunaxai via Storyful.

Miami streets flooded as Tropical Storm Eta heads toward Florida

Six to nine inches of rain was forecast for south Florida through Tuesday, reports say. Video by Jackson Dill via Storyful.

Tropical Storm Eta whips up wild surf along Florida coast

As Tropical Storm Eta approached the Florida Keys on Sunday, large waves pounded the coastline. Video by Rick Lococo via Storyful.

Out of an abundance of caution on Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the following counties: Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Palm Beach Counties.

A Tropical Storm Warning is active along the Florida coast from Brevard/Volusia County line to Anna Maria Island, in the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay, and at Lake Okeechobee.

Brevard County prompted school officials to close all of the county's schools on Monday. The county could feel very strong winds and squalls near tropical storm force. The situation is thankfully unfavorable for tornadoes but showers and thunderstorms could occur. 

