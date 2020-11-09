WATCH: Eta brings strong winds, flooding to South Florida

article

Tropical Storm Eta is moving just off the coast of southwest Florida and is expected to soon restrengthen into a hurricane.

Eta hit land late Sunday on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida. The system’s slow speed and heavy rains posed an enormous threat to South Florida, an area already drenched from more than 14 inches of rain last month. Eta could dump an additional 6 to 12 inches, forecasters said.

South Florida felt the effects of the storm on Sunday and Monday, with strong winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, and rough storm surges moving into the area.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Eta intensifying, landfall expected in Florida

FOX 35 compiled videos from the region.

Advertisement

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

Out of an abundance of caution on Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the following counties: Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Palm Beach Counties.

A Tropical Storm Warning is active along the Florida coast from Brevard/Volusia County line to Anna Maria Island, in the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay, and at Lake Okeechobee.

Brevard County prompted school officials to close all of the county's schools on Monday. The county could feel very strong winds and squalls near tropical storm force. The situation is thankfully unfavorable for tornadoes but showers and thunderstorms could occur.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest tropics updates.