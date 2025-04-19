Orlando weather: Warm weather and sunny skies expected across Central Florida

The Brief High pressure is continuing to dominate our weather pattern, which means more heat and more dry weather here at home. Highs with SE flow climb back into the middle and upper 80s inland with readings near the coast closer to 80. The cooler water temps will keep temps a little more manageable near the beaches. Overnight, we'll see a few clouds from time to time with lows in the lower to middle 60s.



SATURDAY: High pressure is continuing to dominate our weather pattern, which means more heat and more dry weather here at home. This ridge is parked directly overhead, which means we'll see plenty of sun today.

Highs with SE flow climb back into the middle and upper 80s inland with readings near the coast closer to 80.

The cooler water temps will keep temps a little more manageable near the beaches. Overnight, we'll see a few clouds from time to time with lows in the lower to middle 60s. The coastline will be a touch milder, closer to 70.

EASTER SUNDAY: As this ridge of high pressure holds, we'll see abundant sunshine for Easter.

It'll be great for any egg hunts that you're getting out on, but you'll need sunscreen. Highs look to warm up close to 90°, which is well above average for this time of year.

Sunday night will feature seasonable conditions along with a mix of clouds and sun. Expect lows to be a little milder, dipping back into the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The upper-level ridge of high pressure slowly shifts to the east as we kick off the workweek. That coincides with a weak cold front to our NW trying to slip into Florida. Sadly, it doesn't succeed and rain chances stay near 0.

Temps ahead of this system surge back into the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday under a bit more cloud cover. Behind this disturbance, temperatures look to drop just a couple of degrees. Afternoon readings late this week slid back into the upper 80s under plenty of sun.

With the lack of rain, drought conditions will continue to worsen, with the wildfire risk being elevated.

