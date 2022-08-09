Wanna trade? East Coast battles heat while Alaska braves snow

Some states baking in the country’s latest heat wave may want to trade places with Alaska where it’s cold and snowing in some parts.

People in central Alaska woke up Tuesday to light snow that swept across parts of the state overnight. But the snow didn’t last long as it melted when warmer afternoon temperatures kicked in, according to the National Weather Service.

Riley Johnson captured footage as is snowed at Denali National Park.

Meanwhile, according to FOX Weather, the Northeast and New England have been dealing with a heat wave for much of August — although cooler temperatures are on the way.

RELATED: Newark water emergency due to water main break

The outlet reported millions of Americans from the mid-Atlantic to New England will need to deal with high temperatures for at least one more day. Heat advisories are in place from southeastern New Hampshire and Boston through Providence, New York City, Philadelphia and eastern Maryland.

The West recently had to deal with soaring temperatures as well.

The Pacific Northwest braced for yet another heat wave over the weekend and the temperature in Denver hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit last Friday, breaking a record set in 1877.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner said Monday that one person potentially died Sunday in Portland, Oregon, when the temperature reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, a region where weeklong heat spells had been rare, according to climate experts.

Experts advise people to stay hydrated during the hot weather months, avoid the outdoors during peak heat hours and wear sunscreen.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



