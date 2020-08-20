Tropical Storm Marco forms, while Tropical Storm Laura shifts further away from Florida

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Laura has shifted further west, putting it further off the west coast of Florida.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco officially formed in the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Marco is moving north-northwest at 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The storm is forecasted to move near the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

As for Laura, the NHC said the storm is moving north-northwest at 18 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

By Saturday, Laura is expected to be by the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

STAY PREPARED: Get all you need to know about the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Guide

FOX 35 is advising residents of Central Florida to stay aware of these systems and monitor the latest forecasts and possible impacts.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal.

For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms.

Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.