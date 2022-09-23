Tropical Depression 9: View live webcams along Florida coast, near Tampa and Gulf of Mexico

article

All eyes are on Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Ian – and eventually strengthen to a Hurricane – and its future path. Will it cross Florida? Where? And when?

As we wait for the official track, here are live video feeds along the Florida Coast, near Tampa.

FOX 35 STORM TEAM HURRICANE CENTER: View latest track and pathway, spaghetti models,and satellite data

MORE LIVE CAMS: Downtown Orlando, Downtown Tampa, Daytona Beach, Tampa Bay

Loading Player...

Clearwater Beach, Florida

Pier 60

Loading Player...

St. Pete Beach, Florida

Sirata Beach Resort

Loading Player...

Port of St. Petersburg

University of South Florida - St. Pete - College of Marine Sciences