Tropical Depression 9: View live webcams along Florida coast, near Tampa and Gulf of Mexico
All eyes are on Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Ian – and eventually strengthen to a Hurricane – and its future path. Will it cross Florida? Where? And when?
As we wait for the official track, here are live video feeds along the Florida Coast, near Tampa.
Clearwater Beach, Florida
Pier 60
St. Pete Beach, Florida
Sirata Beach Resort
Port of St. Petersburg
University of South Florida - St. Pete - College of Marine Sciences