Tracking Invest-98L: Floridians urged to prepare as potential tropical system approaches

A tropical disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic may develop into Tropical Depression this week and is headed for Florida.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the storm which will bring strong winds, astronomically high tides, coastal flooding, and more beach erosion to areas recently damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Although the storm's path is uncertain, Floridians will want to begin preparing their disaster supply kits, learn if they live in flood-prone areas or evacuation zones, and continue to monitor all local weather alerts.

Here are a few tips for storm preparedness ahead of this week's potential storm:

Stock a disaster supply kit

Update insurance policies

Reinforce your home

Know your evacuation routes

Practice emergency plan

Document your property

Make a list of important documents and valuables

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App to stay up to date on weather alerts

Governor Ron DeSantis is also urging Floridians to prepare ahead of the storm

Floridians can expect tropical storm and storm surge watches for the Florida coast as early as Monday. The main impacts will be wind and rain to areas already in distress from Hurricane Ian.

Right now, there is a 90% chance of development over the next five days.

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest information on the development of the system.