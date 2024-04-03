Tornado watch issued for most of Central Florida

A tornado watch has been issued for most of Central Florida on Wednesday.

The watch expires at 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado watch covers a large region of Florida including Lake, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties. It spans as far south as Kissimmee and as north as Jacksonville. It also covers parts of south Georgia.

This threat means for a "couple" of tornadoes are possible, plus the possibility of isolated hail up to a half-inch in size and isolated wind gusts up to 70 mph.

What's the difference between a tornado watch and tornado warning?

Tornado watch:

A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are POSSIBLE in and near the watch area. This does not mean that a tornado will occur. It just means it's possible, per National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm is defined as a thunderstorm with winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or larger.

Tornado warning:

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is IMMINENT. If a tornado warning is issued, seek safe shelter immediately.

