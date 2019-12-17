Tornado watch in effect for parts of Florida Panhandle

article



Tornado WATCH has been issued for the Florida Panhandle until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The watch means conditions are favorable to develop tornadoes as strong storms stream in from the Gulf and move onto land. The watch includes the cities of Tallahassee and Panama City.

RELATED: Risk of severe storms returns to Central Florida on Tuesday ahead of cold front

A strong cold front is moving into the area and the threat of severe weather will develop South into Central Florida after 3pm or so this afternoon.

The system could bring heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and even a tornado or two through 10:00 p.m. tonight.

Stay with the FOX 35 weather team through the day for the latest and be sure to download the FOX 35 Weather app to recieve timely push alerts and warnings should they arise.