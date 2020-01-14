Thick fog affecting morning commute for Central Florida drivers

article

FOG ALERT!! Locally dense fog is developing across the FOX 35 viewing area this morning.

Visibilities are very low, down to 1/4 mile in many locations around Orlando, Southbound into Osceola County. Fog could continue to get thicker as we head closer to sunrise, be mindful of this during the morning commute and certainly be vigilant around area bus stops and local school zones/yards.

Fog should lift by 9am in most locations with a return to a partly sunny skies and warm temperatures again this afternoon. Near record highs are possible with low-mid 80s common again today.

