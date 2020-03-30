The week ahead..hot start, cooler ending!

article

The Central Florida heat wave continues as we kick off this new week. Expect all locations West of I-95 to see highs at 90 degrees of a bit above this afternoon, coastal areas will see 80s for the PM hours as the Atlantic seabreeze develops after 12pm. All locations will continue to trend mostly sunny after a thin veil of patchy fog dissipates by mid-morning.

Some changes in the weather will arrive by Tuesday evening into very early Wednesday morning. A weak cold front finally moves into Florida as high pressure moves to the South, releasing it's grip on the State. The front will bring up rain chances a bit late Tuesday night. Nothing outstanding, just a modest increase in shower chances at 30% or so. Rain blows out of Central Florida before 9am Wednesday morning with the dry conditions continuing.

While we won't really see the rain that we actually need, it will trend much cooler behind the departing front. Expect highs closer to 80 degrees by Wednesday and beyond, lows during that time head beack to the comfortable 50s and 60s. Stay tuned!