Temperatures drop to the 40s in Central Florida as Thanksgiving week begins

A cold front is moving through Florida, dropping temperatures into the 40s across the region.

Sunday is a beautiful day in Central Florida, as the rain is gone and will stay away at least through Thanksgiving day.

A cold front began to move into Florida late Saturday and Sunday morning. Temperatures have already started to drop as northwest winds come through. These cooler conditions will last at least through Tuesday morning, with wake-up temperatures on Monday and Tuesday expected to be in the 40s.

Central Florida will begin to heat back up on Tuesday afternoon, as southeast winds will warm us up. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will see high temperatures back in the 80s. This means that the region will have a warm and dry Thanksgiving, with the biggest weather risk being just some early morning fog.

"The big warm up comes mid-week, just in time for Thanksgiving Day," said FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin. We are expected to see a low of 61-degrees and a high of 80-degrees with lots of sunshine. Rain chances will be zero.

Advertisement

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, hurricane season is almost over, as it comes to an end on November 30.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App for latest on the weather in Central Florida, including daily forecast reports and live radar.