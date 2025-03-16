Storm alert day: Severe weather expected to impact Central Florida this evening

The Brief Sunday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather, strong thunderstorms and tornadoes. Timeline: The latest forecasts show that the severe weather will arrive in the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday for Central Florida. Stay alert: Download the FOX Local app for the latest weather forecast and severe weather alerts.



What to expect: This storm system we've been talking about is finally here. That is our big weather headline today and why it's a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

It's going to be a steamy day and that will help build the storm's energy later today.

Highs will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s as this cold front approaches Central Florida. The unstable air as well as the dynamics in the atmosphere will make for a severe weather threat this afternoon into the evening.

A tornado or two as well as gusty winds and large hail are possible with the storms that ignite. Gusty wind looks to be the main concern though, as well as frequent lightning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed early in the day Sunday and continue to work to the SE through the afternoon.

Storms arrive in our FOX 51 locales by early afternoon and into the Orlando Metro by late afternoon into the early evening.

Showers and storms appear to linger through the late evening throughout our SE neighborhoods, like Brevard County, but begin to taper off closer to midnight.

SUNDAY NIGHT FORECAST

What to expect: The cold front pushes east of Central Florida through the overnight with much cooler and drier conditions developing. The breezy WNW wind will hold with gusts of around 25 mph possible.

Lows look to dip back into the 50s with some spots near 60 closer to the coast. Moisture continues to diminish through the early hours of Monday, but a spotty sprinkle east is still possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

What's next: Monday will be beautiful and much cooler compared to our Sunday. Highs fall back into the lower to middle 70s, and it'll feel a lot comfier thanks to the lower humidity.

By the afternoon, we'll see plenty of sunshine as high pressure takes over.

This high pressure center continues to build as we approach midweek, making for abundant sunshine and warming temps. Afternoon readings rise back close to 80° and climb into the lower 80s on Wednesday.

A cold front then looks to swing in on Thursday, bringing a slim chance of a shower or storm. Right now, it's looking like a moisture-starved boundary, but it's something we'll be watching. Behind it, temps tumble back into the lower 70s for our Friday.OX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

