Starry Night

There have been plenty of starry nights this week as high pressure and dry air continue to funnel down into Central Florida. The the stars are bright, that is an indication of dry air at both the lower levels and upper levels of the atmosphere. This combination is a guarantee that the weather will be dry the next day.

The dewpoint is the best measure of atmospheric moisture, and the dewpoints this week have been very low. With so much dry air across Central Florida we have had clear blue skies and fantastic visibility for many days. The clear skies and starry nights continue through the end of the week with more humidity and return to clouds for next week. GR