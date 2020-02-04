Severe weather threat on the radar for Central Florida this week

article

After a rather tranquil start to the week weather wise, some big changes will blow in by Thursday night.

It's during this time that a strong cold front moves across Florida with a developing threat of severe weather coming in by late Thursday evening. The FOX 35 weather team is advising all people in Central Florida to remain vigilant and weather aware during this possible severe weather event.

Expect clouds to continue increasing across the region over the next 24 hours, rain chances won't actually surface until perhaps Thursday afternoon in advance of the approaching system. Coverage looks to remain in the 30% range for most locations, perhaps a hair higher across the Florida Panhandle and certainly the Gulf South.

The FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT above shows the timing, which as of right now appears to be Thursday night and perhaps very early Friday morning. Timing will need to be adjusted for the possibility of an early or even later arrival. The main threats appear to be heavy rain, cloud to ground lighting, damaging wind gusts and the slight risk of isolated tornadoes.

