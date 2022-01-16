Severe weather captured on video as tornado warning was issued in Fort Myers

The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay warned of damaging winds and possible isolated tornadoes as special marine warning was in effect in coastal areas due to storms approaching the area on Sunday.

Twitter user @PorcelliRon posted footage of a rotating column. He said the video was taken in the direction of Fort Myers from Iona.

The NWS had issued a tornado warning for Fort Myers and the surrounding area on Sunday.

