Funnel cloud spotted in Marco Island amid tornado watch
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (Storyful) - A possible tornado was spotted by a local resident in Marco Island on Sunday as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of severe thunderstorms in the area.
Most of southern Florida was under a tornado watch on Sunday as a line of storms moved northeast across the area, NWS reported.
Video filmed by Twitter user @jrmozer5 shows a funnel cloud rotating as it approached his home on Marco Island.
RELATED: Severe weather captured on video as tornado warning was issued in Fort Myers
Advertisement