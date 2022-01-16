Expand / Collapse search

Funnel cloud spotted in Marco Island amid tornado watch

Published 
Updated 12:59PM
Weather
Storyful

Funnel cloud spotted in Marco Island amid Tornado Watch

Video filmed by Twitter user @jrmozer5 shows a funnel cloud rotating as it approached his home on Marco Island. (Credit: @jrmozer5 via Storyful)

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (Storyful) - A possible tornado was spotted by a local resident in Marco Island on Sunday as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of severe thunderstorms in the area.

Most of southern Florida was under a tornado watch on Sunday as a line of storms moved northeast across the area, NWS reported.

Video filmed by Twitter user @jrmozer5 shows a funnel cloud rotating as it approached his home on Marco Island.

RELATED: Severe weather captured on video as tornado warning was issued in Fort Myers