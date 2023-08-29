Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
8
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Potential tropical storm forms in Atlantic as Hurricane Idalia nears Florida landfall

By Dani Medina
Published 
Updated 11:18AM
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Hurricane Idalia forms on path to Florida

Hurricane Idalia became a Cat. 1 storm near the western tip of Cuba early Tuesday morning on its path to Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the central Atlantic on Tuesday morning as Hurricane Idalia nears landfall in Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

The depression is located about 855 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moves north at 2 mph, the NHC said on Tuesday. 

The storm could strengthen over the next day or so, and the depression could become a tropical storm as early as Tuesday afternoon or night. The next name on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season list is Jose. 

This storm is not expected to impact land at this time. 

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking a tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa that has a 50% chance of forming in the next week.

Tracking Hurricane Idalia

Click here for the latest updates about Hurricane Idalia as it nears landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning. 