Orlando weather: Unsettled pattern continues, Invest 95L forms in the Atlantic

The Brief Rainfall amounts through the rest of the weekend into our Monday evening could top out around a few inches in some locales, mainly near the beaches. Invest 95L has a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days.



The stalled front situated to our south, which is the front leftover from Imelda, starts to wobble back to the north on Sunday. This, as well as the dominant, onshore wind, will lead to more widespread coverage of showers and a few storms.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

We'll also have more moisture in the air, which could lead to bursts of torrential rain.

Travel carefully if you're out and about. Once again, temps with the clouds around will struggle. Afternoon readings top out in the middle to upper 80s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

This stalled front remains draped overhead into the start of the workweek. This, as well as the stronger easterly wind as well as some upstairs energy, drives our rain threat into Monday.

Once again, low-lying flooding near the coast is a possibility. Rainfall amounts through the rest of the weekend into our Monday evening could top out around a few inches in some locales, mainly near the beaches.

Highs on Monday stay cooler than average with the clouds and rain around, rising into the middle to upper 80s.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

Rain chances slowly start to come into midweek as drier air works into Central Florida. As high pressure shifts to the east, that drier air should help cut our chances down by 30%.

We'll still have the potential for a few afternoon showers and isolated storms, but coverage won't be as great. Hit-or-miss showers and storms start to develop once again ahead of our next cold front, which is slated to arrive on Friday.

A 40% chance of showers and storms is on tap Thursday with more widespread coverage expected Friday.

This is thanks to the cold front sliding in.

Highs jump back into the upper 80s out ahead of a cold front before coming down a touch early next weekend. Behind the boundary, dew points look to come down a bit as less humid air filters into Florida. It should feel much better Saturday with just a slight chance of showers and storms.

Tracking the tropics

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A wave in the Eastern Atlantic needs to be monitored. This has now been designated Invest 95L with a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days. As this wave moves to the west, it looks like it'll encounter a more favorable environment with less wind shear.

That'll allow for more organization. With the warmth in the Atlantic, we could see a depression forming during the first half of the workweek. Beyond that, some data suggests that we have Tropical Storm Jerry forming out of this.

It's still a bit early, but it's something we'll continue to monitor. Thankfully, the steering in the atmosphere looks to shift this system away from the U.S. once again...just like we've seen with many of our hurricanes this year.