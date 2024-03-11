Orlando weather: Rollercoaster forecast expected across Central Florida this week

Today

After a chilly start to our Monday morning, a beautiful and mostly sunny afternoon is in store for Central Florida.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side, staying a few degrees below our typical highs for this time of year.

Inland areas of Central Florida will climb into the low 70s, while the mid to upper 60s can be expected for the coastline.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies will allow for another chilly night/early morning on Tuesday. Wake-up temperatures will be hovering around the 40s and 50s by the time many folks are heading out the door.

Remember to grab a jacket as you step outside, and keep the sunglasses handy too!

This week

Our next rain-maker won't arrive until midweek, and most of the shower activity looks to arrive well after sunset and while most of us are sleeping.

It's also worth mentioning that much of the model data has been trending a lot drier, meaning only a few scattered light showers are in the forecast as of now.

Wednesday does begin our return of the 80s, as warming temperatures will be the next big story for the forecast this week.

By Friday, temperatures will be making a run for the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.