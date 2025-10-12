Orlando weather: Low rain chances, cooler temperatures to conclude weekend

The Brief Highs stay just a little below normal, topping out in the lower 80s under just a few clouds. Rain chances will essentially drop to near 0%, which will be great if you have any outdoor plans.



More sunshine is on the docket today as the wind from the NNW ushers in drier air. Rain chances will essentially drop to near 0%, which will be great if you have any outdoor plans.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Highs stay just a little below normal, topping out in the lower 80s under just a few clouds. Dew points look to be in the lower to middle 60s, which will feel great! Sunday night will feature mainly starry conditions with lows dipping into the lower to middle 60s.

You may need a hoodie early Monday morning!

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

As the wind continues to filter in drier air from the north, temperatures stay below average and dew points remain in check. Dew points will hold close to 60°, which will feel refreshing along with temps rounding out in the lower to middle 80s.

We'll see plenty of sunshine too, so get out and enjoy it. It'll still be a little cooler Monday night with another starry sky expected.

Temps look to tumble back into the low to mid 60s.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

This ridge of high pressure continues to build in and with that, temperatures do start to warm up closer to normal. As we approach midweek, highs jump back into the middle to upper 80s along with plenty of sunshine.

It'll be beautiful if you plan to be outdoors! Lower humidity is a big headline, but we will start to feel it creep back up later in the workweek.

A backdoor cold front looks to work our way Wednesday into Thursday and that could bring a couple of showers. Chances look low right now, around 10–20%. Another cold front looks to move our way next weekend into the following week.

At early glance, this looks to bring a more widespread chance for showers and storms. Eventually, another punch of dry air and, in turn, lower humidity looks to take over behind it.

Tracking the tropics

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A wave in the Eastern Atlantic now has a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days. This has now been designated Invest 97L.

Thankfully, data shows this system remaining weaker, despite the environment becoming more favorable for development.

The steering in the atmosphere looks to keep this away from the Caribbean and U.S., just like so many systems this year.