Orlando Weather Forecast: Mostly cloudy with light showers possible on Sunday

TODAY'S HIGH: 63°F

TONIGHT'S LOW: 52°F

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a bit of a breeze. Humidity is very low. If you notice dry skin or lips, this could be why. 10% chance for a sprinkle or light shower. Highs in 60s.

MONDAY

Humidity rapidly increases during the day (you'll notice the humid feel by evening) with intervals of clouds and some sunshine. A few showers in the morning with scattered pop-up showers late in the day as well. Severe storms are not expected. Breezy conditions continue.

BEACH FORECAST

A fair day at the beach, but not ideal. A Moderate Risk of rip currents exists at area beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard!

THEME PARK FORECAST

Grab a light jacket if you have one but mostly dry Sunday. A few pop-up showers Monday but not enough to ruin your day at the Parks.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few thundershowers could be around Tampa Bay on Monday evening for the Buccaneers game... those showers and storms will move into central Florida on Tuesday as a cold front approaches.

The most likely opportunity for showers and storms on Tuesday looks to be late afternoon and evening. Downpours, some general thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely. For the time being, severe storms appear unlikely and not concerning, but as always we will watch the ingredients and setup if anything changes.

Rain totals will vary immensely from county to county but a few towns will reach 1" or more of rain that gets hit with the heaviest storms.

Clearing Wednesday with lowering humidity and gusty winds. Mostly sunny next Thursday after a morning low near 40 degrees. Patchy frost is possible in Gainesville and Ocala areas on Thursday morning.

Another front approaches Friday with more showers and storms, and even colder air is likely next weekend. The magnitude of the cold remains TBD though.

A hard freeze is possible in central-northern Florida but the data is very split. Some models are very cold, others not too bad. We will see how the data trends as we get a bit closer. Looks dry though for next Sat. and Sunday.