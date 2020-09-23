No tropical development expected in the next 5 days, NHC says

It will be a week to catch our breath- no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It's been a record-breaking hurricane season, with forecasters running out of storm names after the formation of Wilfred.

The NHC was forced to tap into the Greek alphabet, which hasn't been done since 2005, the year of Hurricane Katrina.

The remnants of Beta, which is now a post-tropical storm, continues to bring heavy rain into the Lower Mississippi River valley.

Post-tropical storm Teddy is causing destructive waves, strong winds and heavy rainfall for portions of Atlantic Canada.

Beta was the 9th named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. season.

The next name on the list is "Gamma."

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

