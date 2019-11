article



After Friday's cool temperatures, another cold front will push through Central Florida tonight. Sunday morning's low temperatures will mainly be in the 40s and 50s northwest of I-4, and in the 50s and low 60s in the I-4 corridor. Coastal Brevard county will see warmer conditions overnight with more of an Atlantic influence. Also, we "fall back" one hour tonight; remember to set your clocks and check your smoke alarms.