Florida doctor accused of stealing $2,700 of merchandise from Target

A Jacksonville doctor is accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a Target store, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lindsey Jae Minshew, 40, was arrested Friday in connection with a theft that happened on Jan. 16.

According to the report, an employee at a Target on River City Drive reported that an unknown suspect entered the store and stole $2,716.61 worth of merchandise.

Investigators identified Minshew as the suspect after linking her black Porsche 911, which she had reported stolen days after the theft, to a car that was spotted near the store on the day of the theft.

Minshew’s vehicle was seen in the area 30 minutes before she entered the store, according to the arrest report.

Investigators located Minshew at Baptist South on Friday and took her into custody, the report said. Her car, which had been reported stolen, was also found at Baptist South, according to the report. She faces a charge of grand theft.

The arrest report did not mention what items Minshew was accused of stealing.