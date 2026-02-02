Former Orlando community association manager arrested on 20 child pornography counts

The Brief A former manager at an Orlando community association is accused of 20 counts of unlawful possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a child. Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's office said Steven Logan had multiple files of child pornography – including photos and videos – on multiple devices. Logan also allegedly had surveillance video of the community association showing children.



What we know:

Steven Logan, 56, is accused of 20 counts of unlawful possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a child.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's office were notified by a cybertip that Logan uploaded files of possible child sexual abuse to a computer. After obtaining a search warrant, multiple files depicting child pornography – including various photos and videos – were found on Logan's Dropbox account, the sheriff's office said. Other explicit images and videos were found across multiple electronic devices, including on a hard drive located in his home, deputies said.

These files were last accessed between Jan. 1 and Jan. 26.

Prior to his Jan. 29 arrest, Logan was the Recreation and Special Events Department Manager for the Hunter’s Creek Community Association. The community association confirmed that Logan has since been terminated.

The files included surveillance video that appeared to be from the homeowner's association's parking lots, front entrance and bathroom – showing children in these areas. Some videos showed boys between the ages of 15 and 17 who either volunteered, worked or played sports at the community association. At least one image contains a child younger than five years old, the affidavit said.

In an interview, Logan admitted to deputies that the files were child pornography, the arrest affidavit said.

Detectives said it's not believed that any local children were depicted in the files.

"The allegations are deeply troubling," the association said. "Detectives do not believe that any local children were put in any immediate physical danger or depicted in any violent or extreme physical exploitation in Logan’s possession."

What's next:

Anyone in the community who had any concerning interaction with Logan, especially if it concerns interaction with children, is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's office. Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office's non-emergency number at 407-836-4357.