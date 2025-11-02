How many hurricanes have hit Florida in November? Tropical outlook

The Brief This season so far, we have had 13 named storms. There have been 7 hurricanes since records have been kept since 1850 that have impacted Florida in November. This hurricane season we had five hurricanes and 4 out of the 5 were major hurricanes.



The countdown to the end of Hurricane season is on. Hurricane Season wraps up on November 30th and although November is the end of hurricane season, it does not mean that we are out of the woods just yet.

How many hurricanes have hit Florida in November?

Nicole 2022 (Cat 1 at landfall in Vero Beach South)

Eta 2020 (TS at landfall in the FL Keys and swung around to make a second landfall as a TS in Cedar Key)

Mitch 1998 (TS at landfall in North Naples)

Gordon 1994 (TS at landfall in Cape Coral swung around to make a second landfall as a TD in Cape Canaveral)

Kate 1985 (Cat 2 at landfall in Mexico Beach)

Unnamed 1935 (Cat 2 at landfall in Bay Harbor Islands near Miami)

Unnamed 1861 (TS at landfall in Naples). November is the end of hurricane season, but that doesn't mean one cannot form.

Where do hurricanes likely develop in November?

The remainder of the storms tend to be near the Caribbean or the Central Atlantic Ocean.

The remainder of the storms tend to be near the Caribbean or the Central Atlantic Ocean.

This is due to the warm ocean water that lingers during this time of year and the Central American Gyre or the "CAG" for short.

The 2025 hurricane season has seen an average number of named storms, but their intensity has been exceptional. With Melissa escalating to Category 5 status on Monday, 2025 marks only the second time in recorded history that three Category 5 storms have occurred in a single year.

Emily, Katrina, Rita, and Wilma all reached Category 5 status, making the 2005 season one of the most active and intense ever recorded.

Recently, the 2025 hurricane season made history as the first season on record where the initial three hurricanes all attained major hurricane status, classified as Category 3 or higher.

How many named storms have we had this season?

This season so far, we have had 13 named storms. The next names on the list are Nestor, followed by Olga. Colorado State University, in their Updated August Outlook for the 2025 Hurricane Season, called for 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes. NOAA called between 13 and 19 storms, 6–10 hurricanes and 3–5 major hurricanes.

How many hurricanes?

This season we have had 5 hurricanes and 4 out of the 5 are major hurricanes.

Erin (Cat 5), Gabrielle (cat 4)

Humberto (cat 5)

Melissa (cat 5)

Hurricane Imelda reached Cat 2 strength as it followed along Florida's east coast, tearing apart the beaches from erosion of the rough surf.