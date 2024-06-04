How the 5 tropical waves in the Atlantic could impact Florida

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor five tropical waves across the Atlantic at the start of the 2024 hurricane season.

None of these waves are expected to develop, according to forecasters. They could, however, impact Florida.

According to the NHC's Atlantic Tropical Weather Discussion, the westernmost tropical wave is located near Cuba, while the easternmost is south of the Cape Verde islands off the coast of Africa. Here's a look at where they're all located:

A far eastern Atlantic tropical wave is located south of the Cape Verde islands off the western coast of Africa. It's moving west at 11 mph.

A central Atlantic tropical wave is located at about the halfway point between South America and Africa. It's moving west at about 11 mph.

Another Atlantic tropical wave is located to the west of Barbados in the Caribbean. It's moving west at about 11 mph.

A central Caribbean tropical wave is located near the Dominican Republic. It's moving west at about 11 mph.

A western Caribbean tropical wave is located near west Cuba. It's moving west at about 5-11 mph.

Despite the presence of these tropical waves, the National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone activity – or what we know as tropical storms and hurricanes – is not expected over the next week.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially started on June 1. If it were later on in the season, these tropical waves often serve as seedlings for future systems, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

"That's not expected this week," he said.

At the very least, tropical moisture could make a run at Florida late next week – as a system or not, according to Garner. A trough over the Great Lakes in the northern U.S. could help pull the moisture north.

"We could use some rain and this system could finalize the full kick-off to our summer rainy season," Garner added.

NOAA 2024 Hurricane Outlook

As far as hurricane season goes, forecasters are anticipating an above-average season, with up to 25 named storms. The first named system of the season usually forms around June 20, and the first hurricane by Aug. 11.