Orlando Weather: Dry Tuesday, but storm chances back this week

Tuesday will be similar to Monday – sunny and hot!

Winds coming from the Atlantic shore will keep temperatures along the coast in the mid-80s, though it will be warmer – mid-90s – in Orlando.

Winds from the east should be between 5-10 mph with the occasional gust up to 20 mph. Winds should calm to 5mph or less tonight.

No widespread rain is expected Tuesday in Central Florida, though Tampa Bay could see a few isolated showers or storms.

Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances return to Central Florida. We could see showers or storms over the I-4, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Highs will stay in the mid-90s this week. Expect it to be steamy as humidity rises.

Storm chances are higher on Thursday. We could see lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 90s, though it will feel like it's 100 to 107 degrees.

This weekend looks to be dry. Highs will be in the upper 90s with the heat index between 100 to 108.

In the tropics, while there are five tropical waves in the Atlantic basin. None are expected to develop over the next 7 days. That said, some models are forecasting development in the western Caribbean next week.