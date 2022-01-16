Funnel cloud caught on camera by deputy in Collier County

The Collier County Sheriff's Office released video on Facebook of a deputy driving down the road and spotting a funnel cloud caused by severe storms on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said the deputy was driving south on Collier Boulevard toward Marco Island when he spotted the funnel cloud traveling north toward U.S. 41.

Officials said the deputy turned on his emergency lights and made a U-turn, following the tornado at a safe distance to make sure drivers in the area knew about the funnel cloud.

The sheriff's office said in the Facebook post that the tornado crossed over U.S. 41 and began to dissipate.

RELATED: Tornadoes tear through Florida neighborhoods, flip vehicles

RELATED: Funnel cloud spotted in Marco Island amid tornado watch

RELATED: Severe weather captured on video as tornado warning was issued in Fort Myers

Advertisement

RELATED: FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Strong storms moved through Central Florida bringing coldest temps of the season