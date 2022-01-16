FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Strong storms moved through Central Florida bringing coldest temps of the season

Sunday morning, Central Florida had a strong line of showers and thunderstorms roll through.

It brought heavy rain, gusty winds and even a tornado warning, which expired in Orange County at 8:30 am.

This line of storms has moved off our east coast and any severe weather threats will stay well to our south throughout early Sunday afternoon.

As we head into the evening hours tonight, winds will stay breezy out of the west at 15-25 mph at times.

Those winds will usher in much cooler air.

Overnight lows will dip into the 40s across much of the viewing area.

Afternoon highs on Monday will be in the low-60s and the coldest air of the season will arrive on Tuesday morning.

Wake-up temperatures could dip into the 30s across the Orlando metro.

This is something the FOX 35 Storm Team will be watching for you very closely.

