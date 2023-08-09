Excessive Heat Warning: Orlando, Sanford, Daytona break record for hottest day

With temperatures continuing to stagnate in the 90s, Orlando, Sanford, and Daytona Beach tied and broke its record for the hottest day Wednesday.

The record-breaking 99-degree recorded temperature prompted the first-ever excessive heat warning for the Orlando region, according to the National Weather Service of Melbourne.

The warning is in effect until 7 p.m.

Heat index readings across the Orlando metro area ranged from 107 to 117 degrees.

Rain chances stay very for Wednesday, meaning there will not be much relief from the heat. Coverage is at 20% inland and 30% along the coast. Stay hydrated and limit any outdoor activities.

The remainder of the week has been declared FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS.