Front brings soaking rain to Central Florida for Mother's Day

Outdoor plans on this Mother's Day may not be the best plan.

An incoming cold front over the Gulf South and a pocket of developing low pressure over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico will bring rain to Central Florida on Sunday.

Chances will rise for the region mainly after 8 a.m. and will come in zones, FOX 35 meteorologist Mike Linden said. Scattered rain began to hit the northern parts of Central Florida around 7 a.m. Heavier rain is expected closer to the afternoon, when it is over the Orlando-metro, Sanford, Seminole County, and Orange County.

Advertisement

Strong to severe storms are not expected but a soaking rainfall is and accumulations could exceed an inch in some areas, especially South of Orlando.

With the clouds and the rain, high temperatures in Central Florida will stay in the 70s, with lows by Sunday evenings in the 60s. This time of year, we usually see temperatures in the upper 80's, Linden said.

Drier air is moving toward the state from the northwest, clearing out the rain as we enter the workweek. Temperatures will rise once again as rain chances decrease.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded for severe weather alerts, live radar as rain pushes through Central Florida, daily forecast reports, and more.