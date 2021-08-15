Fred to strengthen more: Watches, warnings issued along Florida Panhandle

All eyes are on the tropics this Sunday as we are tracking two named storms and a low-pressure system that could develop within the next five days.

TROPICAL STORM GRACE

Grace is bringing heavy rain to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Sunday.

The tropical storm is currently moving WNW at 16 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph. Some strengthening is possible on Monday as it moves over the island of Hispaniola. The weakening will occur due to the land interaction and mountainous terrain on Monday night.

Central Florida remains out of the cone of uncertainty but could see an increase in tropical moisture by the end of next week.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor the latest models of Grace to see how much of an impact Central Florida will feel later in the week.

TROPICAL STORM FRED

We continue to track Tropical Storm Fred.

Fred regained tropical storm status as it moved into the warm waters of the Eastern Gulf on Sunday. It currently has speeds of 40 mph and is moving northwest at 12 mph. It is expected to strengthen as it moves over the warm water in the Eastern and Northern Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

Fred is expected to make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or evening. After landfall, it is to expected weaken quickly.

Active watches and warnings are in effect along the coast of the Florida Panhandle.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Indian Pass to Steinhatchee River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/ Jefferson County line.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Coast of the Florida Panhandle from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Central Florida won't see much from Fred on Sunday.

However, on Monday, an increase in tropical moisture, mixed with the afternoon thunderstorms, will cause a higher chance for shower and storm activity.

LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEM

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure near Bermuda.

The NHC said that the suspect is composed of disorganized showers and thunderstorms and is located about 175 miles off the coast of Bermuda.

Environmental conditions will be favorable for development as this storm moves south over the next few days. The system has a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days.

We will be monitoring this system closely.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest updates from the Storm Team.

Advertisement



